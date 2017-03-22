High school sports: results from Tuesday, schedule change for Gering golf

Here are scores from the prep schedule from Tuesday along with a schedule change on the links for tomorrow.

Boys soccer

Laramie WY 1, Scottsbluff 0 (Overtime)…Scottsbluff falls to defending Wyoming state champ, record drops to 1-2.

North Platte 10, Gering 0…Bulldogs now 0-4.

Girls soccer

North Platte 6, Gering 1…Lady Bulldogs got their lone goal in the second half from Destiny Mueller. Back to back losses have Gering sitting at 2-2.

Laramie 10, Scottsbluff 0…Lady Bearcats fall to 0-3.

Girls tennis

Ogallala 7, Scottsbluff 2…Scottsbluff two wins came from Alisha Huyhn at no. 2 singles and Bridgette Locker at no. 4 singles.

Ogallala 7, Gering 0

*Boys golf schedule change

The North Platte Invitational originally scheduled for this Friday has been moved up to tomorrow. Gering, Sidney, and Ogallala. Tee times start at 10 a.m.