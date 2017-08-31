High School Volleyball Schedule for Thursday

The high school volleyball schedule starts up in earnest tonight around the region. Here’s all the matchups for area teams.

Alliance at Scottsbluff (at Bluffs Middle School)…This will be our featured match tonight on KNEB.tv. Chuck Schwartz will have the broadcast starting at 5:50 with first serve expected at 6 p.m. You can also watch on ALLO channel 15 or Mobius channel 1500.

Chadron at Gordon-Rushville

Leyton at Garden County

Bayard at Morrill

Bridgeport at Kimball

Mitchell at Hemingford

Minatare at the Banner County triangular

