Hildebrand Earns National Coaching Honor

Nebraska volleyball assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand was honored Tuesday for his work at his previous school, Long Beach State, as he was named the AVCA Division I-II Men’s National Assistant Coach of the Year.

Hildebrand, who accepted an assistant coach position on the Husker staff in late February, has helped Long Beach State to a historic season this spring as associate head coach. The 49ers are in the NCAA Semifinals with a 27-3 overall record and will play the winner of BYU and Barton College on Thursday night in Columbus, Ohio. Long Beach State won its first-ever Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference title this season and earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The 49ers had a school-record and NCAA-leading six players named AVCA All-Americans.

After accepting the position at Nebraska, Hildebrand helped coach the Huskers in beach volleyball and spring volleyball while also traveling to California to help coach Long Beach State in key matches down the stretch. Hildebrand served as associate head coach for the 49ers for two seasons and was part of the LBSU staff for five years. He joined the staff as a full-time assistant in 2013.