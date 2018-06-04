HIWAY 92 Raceway Park: Weekend results

Here are the results from over the weekend from the racetrack courtesy of HIWAY 92 Raceway Park Track Manager, Allen Strawn.
Main Event winners
Super Stocks: Duane Buskirk #82
Minions: Brody James #02
Limited Late Models: Chris Donnelson #43
Fab 4 Figure 8’s: Clayton Freouf #77
Points Standings
Super Stock:
- Bo McVay 94
- Duane Buskirk 93
- Jared Whiting 89
- Kyle Austin 84
- Tyler Knight 72
- Miller Brothers 68
- Scott Long 53
- James Hintergardt 46
- Matt Franco 43
- Doug Fornstrom 31
- Jesse Fornstrom 17
Minions:
- Brody James 110
- Brayden Douglas 88
- Saharah Ulander 51
- Avery Bernhardt 51
- James Starcher 46
- Richard Donnelson 24
- Wyatt Blomenkamp 21
Limited Late Models:
- Christopher Buskirk 106
- Scott Long 101
- Chris Donnelson 94
- Ken Moore 93
Fab 4 Figure 8’s:
- Clayton Freouf 55
- Luke Ulander 50
- Kirk Bernhardt 49
- Brandon Smith 42
- James Moody 11
For a full look at all drivers and schedule you can view the Hiway 92 Raceway website by clicking here.