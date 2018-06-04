HIWAY 92 Raceway Park: Weekend results

Here are the results from over the weekend from the racetrack courtesy of HIWAY 92 Raceway Park Track Manager, Allen Strawn.

Main Event winners

Super Stocks: Duane Buskirk #82

Minions: Brody James #02

Limited Late Models: Chris Donnelson #43

Fab 4 Figure 8’s: Clayton Freouf #77

Points Standings

Super Stock:

Bo McVay 94 Duane Buskirk 93 Jared Whiting 89 Kyle Austin 84 Tyler Knight 72 Miller Brothers 68 Scott Long 53 James Hintergardt 46 Matt Franco 43 Doug Fornstrom 31 Jesse Fornstrom 17

Minions:

Brody James 110 Brayden Douglas 88 Saharah Ulander 51 Avery Bernhardt 51 James Starcher 46 Richard Donnelson 24 Wyatt Blomenkamp 21

Limited Late Models:

Christopher Buskirk 106 Scott Long 101 Chris Donnelson 94 Ken Moore 93

Fab 4 Figure 8’s:

Clayton Freouf 55 Luke Ulander 50 Kirk Bernhardt 49 Brandon Smith 42 James Moody 11

For a full look at all drivers and schedule you can view the Hiway 92 Raceway website by clicking here.