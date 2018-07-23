Hoffman, Buderus among additions to CSC men’s hoops roster

Chadron State College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed announced the final additions to his team’s roster for 2018-19 this week, naming four guards.

Brady Delimont , of Ainsworth, Nebraska, is the final scholarship player to join the team. After redshirting in 2016-17, and sitting out from injury last season at the University of South Dakota, Delimont comes to CSC with three years remaining. As a high schooler for his hometown alma mater, he set a state record for career three-pointers made, hitting 320 of 884 shots for an accuracy of 36.2 percent. Delimont was named Class C-2 All-State First Team as a senior, when he averaged 27.3 points and nearly eight assists per game. Delimont also earned Second Team All-State in 2015, and honorable mention in 2014. He was an all-conference player all four years. At South Dakota he was listed 6-4, 185 pounds.