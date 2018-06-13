Hohensee Earns NCBWA All-America Honors

Senior reliever Jake Hohensee garnered second-team All-America accolades from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Wednesday.

After collecting second-team ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors earlier in the day, Hohensee earns the 102nd All-America certificate in Nebraska baseball history. Hohensee, who served as Nebraska’s closer in 2018, led the Huskers and ranked 18th in the nation with 13 saves during the season. It tied for the third-most single-season saves in Husker history and tied for the sixth-most career saves in program history.

Hohensee, who made the NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Midseason Watch List, went 1-0 with a 1.05 earned run average in 19 appearances, holding opposing hitters to a .141 batting average. He recorded 28 strikeouts and only six walks and three runs in 25.2 innings.

For his career, Hohensee went 9-6 with a 3.69 ERA in 63 appearances (17 starts). He recorded 121 strikeouts in 151.1 innings and earned third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2017 when he helped Nebraska to the Big Ten regular-season crown.