Holiday Basketball Tournaments (GNAC, Cabela’s, Alliance, Chadron)

It’ll be a busy week for holiday basketball tournaments across the state and we’ll have coverage for both Scottsbluff and Gering later this week when they hit the road for tournaments in North Platte and Sidney.

Here’s a rundown of the early portion of those tournaments plus tournaments being hosted by Alliance and Chadron.

GNAC Tournament (North Platte HS)

(G) #6 Scottsbluff vs. #3 Hastings, 1 p.m. mtn…coverage will start at 12:45 on 94.1 The Brand & kneb.com.

(G) #1 Kearney vs. #8 Lexington, 1 p.m. mtn

(G) #2 Norfolk vs. #7 McCook, 4:30 mtn

(G) #4 North Platte vs. #5 Columbus, 4:30 mtn

(B) #4 Scottsbluff vs. #5 Hastings, 2:45 mtn…coverage will start following the SB girls game on 94.1 The Brand & kneb.com.

(B) #1 Kearney vs. #8 McCook, 2:45 mtn

(B) #2 Norfolk vs. #7 Lexington, 6:15 mtn

(B) #3 Columbus vs. #6 North Platte, 6:15 mtn

Cabela’s Holiday Tournament (Sidney HS)

(G) Gering vs. Laramie, 2 p.m. in middle school gym…coverage on KNEB 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com will start at 1:45.

(G) Chase County vs. Cheyenne South, 2 p.m.

(G) Beatrice vs. Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

(G) Sidney vs. Buffalo, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Gering vs. Laramie, 3:45 p.m. in middle school gym…coverage following girls game on 960, 100.3, kneb.com.

(B) Chase County vs. Cheyenne South, 3:45 p.m.

(B) Beatrice vs. Torrington, 7:15 p.m.

(B) Sidney vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Alliance Holiday Tournament (Friday and Saturday)

(G) Bridgeport vs. Mitchell, 1 p.m.

(G) Alliance vs. Crawford, 4 p.m.

(B) Bridgeport vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

(B) Alliance vs. Crawford, 5:30 p.m.

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Holiday Classic (Friday and Saturday)

(G) Valentine vs. Custer SD, 2 p.m.

(B) Valentine vs. Custer SD, 4 p.m.

(G) Chadron vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Chadron vs. Hemingford, 7 p.m.