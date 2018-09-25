Holst named RMAC Offensive Player of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — September 24, 2018 — Dalton Holst , Chadron State College sophomore quarterback, was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

The 6-3, 190 pounder from Gillette, Wyoming, was one of seven 400-yard passers in Division II this week.

Holst completed 26 of his 40 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Eagles upset No. 14 rated Colorado Mesa 38-34 on Saturday. Losing 34-31, he threw the game winning touchdown when he hit junior Jackson Dickerson from 35-yards out with 5:13 remaining.

On the season, Holst has completed 74 of his 123 attempts for 951 yards and seven touchdowns, with only one interception.

Holst is Chadron State’s first player this season to win a RMAC Player of the Week honor.