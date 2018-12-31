Hot shooting Rams defeat Eagles in exhibition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — December 29, 2018 — The Colorado State Rams shot 62 percent from the field and defeated the Chadron State women’s basketball team, 91-38 in an exhibition game on Saturday afternoon.

“We wanted to get back on the court and compete a little bit coming back from our break and I think we did that,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

As a team, CSC shot 13-63 for 20 percent from the field, with their best two quarters being the second and third, when they shot 27 percent. The Eagles finished with 14 turnovers, well below its season average.

In the second quarter, Jessica Harvey made both of the team’s three point attempts. Harvey finished with a team high nine points, all coming from behind the arc.

“Harvey is playing with a team first mentality and shots are going to keep falling for her,” Raymer said.

Jori Peters had eight points, with two treys and Savannah Weidauer had a team high six rebounds for the Eagles.

Myanne Hamm opened the games scoring with a three pointer, giving the Rams the lead for good.

Five players finished with double-digit points for Colorado State, led by Mollie Mounsey with 19. Mounsey had a game high five threes. Lore Devos scored 18 for the Rams, Taylor Mole had 11 points and Lena Svanholm and Hamm each finished with ten. Grace Colaivalu had a game high 12 assists with only three turnovers.

The Rams made 11 of their 21 three point attempts, for 52 percent, and were 14-16 from the charity stripe, compared to CSC shooting 6-10 from the free throw line.

The Eagles resume Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action on Friday, as they host the Adams State Grizzlies. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Chicoine Center.