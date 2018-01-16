HS basketball conference tournament scores/schedule

Here’s a rundown of last night’s scores and tonight’s schedule from conference tournaments from around the region.
Panhandle Athletic Conference (Girls scores)
Hemingford 46, Hay Springs 40
Edgemont, SD 38, Crawford 35
*girls semifinal games will take place on Friday at Sioux County
Panhandle Athletic Conference (boys schedule tonight)
Hay Springs vs. Edgemont, SD, 6:45
Minuteman Athletic Conference (Boys scores)
Minatare 62, South Platte 38
Bayard 51, Potter-Dix 23
Garden County 64, Leyton 27
*boys semifinals will take place Thursday at Bridgeport
Minuteman Athletic Conference (girls schedule tonight)
Minatare at Potter-Dix, 6:30
South Platte at Creek Valley, 6:30
Garden County at Leyton, 6:30
Banner County at Bayard, 6:30
SPVA (Girls scores)
Bridgeport 62, Perkins County 28
Chase County 61, Kimball 39
*girls semifinals will take place Thursday at North Platte C.C.
SPVA (Boys games tonight)
Kimball at Perkins County, 7 pm CT
Sutherland at Hershey, 7:30 pm CT
Chase County at Bridgeport, 6 pm MT