HS basketball conference tournament scores/schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | January 16, 2018
Here’s a rundown of last night’s scores and tonight’s schedule from conference tournaments from around the region.

Panhandle Athletic Conference (Girls scores)

Hemingford 46, Hay Springs 40

Edgemont, SD 38, Crawford 35

*girls semifinal games will take place on Friday at Sioux County

Panhandle Athletic Conference (boys schedule tonight)

Hay Springs vs. Edgemont, SD, 6:45

 

Minuteman Athletic Conference (Boys scores)

Minatare 62, South Platte 38

Bayard 51, Potter-Dix 23

Garden County 64, Leyton 27

*boys semifinals will take place Thursday at Bridgeport

Minuteman Athletic Conference (girls schedule tonight)

Minatare at Potter-Dix, 6:30

South Platte at Creek Valley, 6:30

Garden County at Leyton, 6:30

Banner County at Bayard, 6:30

 

SPVA (Girls scores)

Bridgeport 62, Perkins County 28

Chase County 61, Kimball 39

*girls semifinals will take place Thursday at North Platte C.C.

SPVA (Boys games tonight)

Kimball at Perkins County, 7 pm CT

Sutherland at Hershey, 7:30 pm CT

Chase County at Bridgeport, 6 pm MT

