HS basketball: GNAC cancelled, adjustments for Cabela’s tourney

The GNAC Basketball Tournament in Columbus has been cancelled due to weather.

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls and boys teams are not going to Columbus for games this weekend.

And at Sidney they’ve made a change to the four team tournament being held in the high school gym.

The Sidney vs. Burns doubleheader will now have start times of 2 pm and 3:45 pm. The Beatrice girls and boys games with Laramie will now have start times of 5:30 and 7:15.

Those changes being made to allow Beatrice more time to travel.