class="post-template-default single single-post postid-355835 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

HS basketball: GNAC cancelled, adjustments for Cabela’s tourney

BY Chris Cottrell | December 27, 2018
Home News Regional Sports
HS basketball: GNAC cancelled, adjustments for Cabela’s tourney
(MGN)

The GNAC Basketball Tournament in Columbus has been cancelled due to weather.

The Scottsbluff and Gering girls and boys teams are not going to Columbus for games this weekend.

And at Sidney they’ve made a change to the four team tournament being held in the high school gym.

The Sidney vs. Burns doubleheader will now have start times of 2 pm and 3:45 pm. The Beatrice girls and boys games with Laramie will now have start times of 5:30 and 7:15.

Those changes being made to allow Beatrice more time to travel.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments