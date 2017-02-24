HS basketball: Morrill girls game moved to Saturday, tonight’s schedule

KNEB just received word that the girls D1-6 District final between Morrill and Dundy County-Stratton originally scheduled for tonight has been postponed to Saturday. The game will start at 7 p.m. at Paxton High School.
Two other games scheduled for tonight at Sidney High School are still on as of now.
It’ll be the boys C2-12 Subdistrict championship game with Kimball vs. Perkins County starting at 5 p.m. KNEB has coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at 4:45.
The back end of the split doubleheader is the girls C1-6 District final pitting Mitchell against Chase County. Coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start up at 7:15 with opening tip scheduled for 7:30.
Other games tomorrow have the girls C2-6 District final between Hemingford and Cambridge starting at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at Creek Valley High School in Chappell.
Sioux County will play Potter-Dix in the girls D2-6 final at Gering High School starting at 2 p.m.
There will be two games in Ogallala tomorrow. The boys B6 District Tournament gets started with Sidney playing McCook in the bunny bracket game at 3:30 followed by the girls B6 championship game as Alliance battles Sidney. That will start at 6 p.m.