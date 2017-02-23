class="post-template-default single single-post postid-217826 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

HS basketball postseason games being rescheduled

BY Chris Cottrell | February 23, 2017
The massive winter storm hitting the Panhandle is now forcing more changes to the high school basketball postseason schedule. Here’s what we know so far.

Girls C2-6 District Championship

Hemingford vs. Cambridge has been moved from Creek Valley HS to Chappell HS and will now be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Girls D2-6 District Championship

Sioux County vs. Potter-Dix at Gering High School has been moved from Friday to Saturday and will start at 2 p.m.

Boys B6 District

Sidney vs. McCook at Ogallala High School on Saturday has had the start time moved up to 3:30 p.m.

Games still on for Friday as of now:

Girls C1-6 District final at Sidney: Mitchell vs. Chase County, 7:15 coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com.

Boys C2-6 District final at Sidney: Kimball vs. Perkins County, 4:45 coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com.

Girls D1-6 District final at Paxton: Morrill vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 7 p.m.

Girls B6 District championship game at Ogallala: Sidney vs. Alliance, 6 p.m.

