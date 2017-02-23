HS basketball postseason games being rescheduled

The massive winter storm hitting the Panhandle is now forcing more changes to the high school basketball postseason schedule. Here’s what we know so far.
Girls C2-6 District Championship
Hemingford vs. Cambridge has been moved from Creek Valley HS to Chappell HS and will now be played on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Girls D2-6 District Championship
Sioux County vs. Potter-Dix at Gering High School has been moved from Friday to Saturday and will start at 2 p.m.
Boys B6 District
Sidney vs. McCook at Ogallala High School on Saturday has had the start time moved up to 3:30 p.m.
Games still on for Friday as of now:
Girls C1-6 District final at Sidney: Mitchell vs. Chase County, 7:15 coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com.
Boys C2-6 District final at Sidney: Kimball vs. Perkins County, 4:45 coverage on 94.1 The Brand, kneb.com.
Girls D1-6 District final at Paxton: Morrill vs. Dundy County-Stratton, 7 p.m.
Girls B6 District championship game at Ogallala: Sidney vs. Alliance, 6 p.m.