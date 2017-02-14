class="post-template-default single single-post postid-215542 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

HS basketball postseason results, KNEB schedule for Tuesday night

BY Chris Cottrell | February 14, 2017
The high school basketball postseason officially started last night around the state with some girls subdistrict play-in games.

At Scottsbluff High School it was Minatare downing Garden County 29-17 in the D2-11 subdistrict. Minatare advances to play top seed Potter-Dix tonight at 5 p.m. The other semifinal game pits Banner County against two seed Leyton at 6:30.

In North Platte, South Platte got the best of McPherson County, 38-25, to advance to a semifinal game tonight against top seed Hyannis starting at 5 p.m. mountain time. Arthur County plays Mullen at 7:30 in the other semifinal game.

Also last night it was Cozad a 40-39 winner against Gothenburg in the C1-11 tournament. Cozad plays top seed Chase County tonight at 5 o’clock mountain time with the late game at 6:30 featuring Ogallala against Hershey.

You can click this link from NSAA to find all the subdistrict tournament matchups. The NSAA today releasing the brackets for the Class B girls and the C and D boys subdistricts. You can find all those matchups right here. http://nsaahome.org/basketball/

Lots of basketball this week at KNEB.

Here’s KNEB’s broadcast schedule for tonight:

Girls C1-12 subdistrict at Alliance

Bridgeport vs. Mitchell, 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com at 5:15 p.m….Mitchell is no. 1 in C1 power points right now. They’ve won 18 straight games since an opening weekend loss to Sterling, Colorado. The winner of this game will play Thursday against either Chadron or Gordon-Rushville.

Girls C2-12 subdistrict at Sidney

Perkins County vs. Hemingford, The Beet at kneb.com at 5:15…Hemingford comes in the top seed in this bracket at 18-5 trying to start a postseason run that ends with their second straight trip to the state tournament. Perkins County is just 2-18.

Bayard vs. Kimball, The Beet at kneb.com at 5:15…The 8-13 Lady Tigers take on the 5-13 Lady Longhorns. Jeff Kelley has this subdistrict covered for you and he’ll have the title game matchup on Thursday.

Other games tonight involving area teams include D1-12 top seed Morrill playing Paxton. That tourney being held at Bridgeport High School. Winner to play Maxwell/Creek Valley winner on Thursday.

And in the D2-12 subdistrict at Sioux County you’ve got the top seed Lady Warriors playing Cody-Kilgore in the early game and in game two it’ll be Crawford up against Hay Springs.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved.
