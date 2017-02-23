HS basketball scoreboard: Gering, Scottsbluff girls teams beaten at districts

Here’s the rundown of the high school basketball action from the postseason on Wednesday night.

Girls B6 District Tournament

Sidney 72, Scottsbluff 57…Top seeded Lady Raiders earn a spot in the district title game with the double digit win. Annalise Lecher scored well in the post, finishing with 21 points for Sidney. Scottsbluff got 17 points from junior Taylor Noe and senior Sally Welsh finished her career with a solid 16 point night. Scottsbluff finishes their season with a record of 7-16.

Alliance 43, Gering 37…Alliance moves into the title game to play Sidney as they snapped Gering’s 8 game winning streak. Makayla Davidson led Alliance with 11 points. Gering got just four points from leading scorer Emma Sterkel. Junior guard Victoria Schwartz came off the bench to score 9 points for Gering while Makenzie Dunkel chipped in with 7 points. Gering’s campaign finishes up at 16-7.

Boys C1-12 Subdistrict championship game

Chadron 43, Gordon-Rushville 33…Chadron came into the postseason having lost 9 straight games (Alliance x 2, Sidney x 2, Scottsbluff, Gering, Gordon-Rushville, and a couple out of state schools) but they played great defense to beat Bridgeport and the Mustangs to advance to a district title game against either Gothenburg or Hershey.

Boys D1-12 Subdistrict championship game

Paxton 53, Creek Valley 52 (OT)

Boys D2-11 Subdistrict championship game

Garden County 69, Leyton 65

Boys D2-12 Subdistrict championship game

Crawford 57, Cody-Kilgore 45…The Rams stayed unbeaten with a home win and they’ll play Garden County in a district title game for the right to earn an automatic berth to the state tournament.