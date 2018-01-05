HS basketball weekend schedule

It’s the first full weekend of basketball of 2018.

Below you’ll find coverage details for KNEB’s six games over the next two days as well as the schedule for the rest of the area.

Friday

(G) Gering (5-5) at #4 Sidney (9-2)…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com at approximately 5:15, girls tip at 5:30…This will be the third meeting of the year between the two teams with Sidney having won the first two by an average of 15.5 points. They just played last Saturday in the title game of the Cabela’s Tournament at Sidney HS. Gering trailed by just two points heading to the fourth quarter but Sidney dominated late and won by double digits. The Lady Raiders will be playing the second of a back to back, having knocked off Kimball 62-23 on Thursday night. Gering was without Head Coach Adam Freeburg in that last matchup. He was away with his family after his wife gave birth to their second child early last Saturday morning. Sidney’s only two losses this season have come against Mitchell.

(B) Gering (5-5) at Sidney (7-4)…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com following the girls game…While the girls teams have already played twice this will be the first boys matchup of the season. Gering’s coming off a 2-1 showing at the Cabela’s Tourney last weekend, winning the 5th place game over Buffalo 65-56. Tyler Pszanka finished with 17 points and Bryce Sherrell had a career high 12 points in the win. Sidney went 1-2 at their own tournament, beating Buffalo by 8 before falling to Beatrice and Cheyenne South. These games are always hard fought and usually come down to the fourth quarter if not the final seconds.

(G) Alliance (4-6) at Scottsbluff (4-5)…TV ONLY tonight with coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 starting up at about 5:15…The Lady Bearcats played a competitive, for the most part, three games at GNAC last weekend. After keeping it close early with Hastings they lost by double digits but then bounced back to beat McCook and then lose by one to North Platte. In the win over McCook they got a combined 54 points from Taylor Noe, Yarra Garcia, and Aubrey Krentz. Alliance is 4-6 and coming off a thrashing at the hands of Mitchell in the title game of the Alliance Tournament last Saturday; the final was 56-13. This will be the first meeting of the season.

(B) Alliance (6-4) at Scottsbluff (8-3)…TV ONLY following coverage of the girls game…These two teams played on opening night of the season as Scottsbluff won a close one by the final of 72-68 at Gering High School. Connor McCracken exploded for 33 points in that one while the Alliance guard duo of Mason Hiemstra and Joel Baker combined to drop 48 points. Scottsbluff finished up 2-1 at GNAC (W’s against Hastings and North Platte, L vs. Kearney). The Bulldogs last weekend beat Crawford and Bridgeport. Scottsbluff has won 21 straight games against Alliance in boys basketball.

Other games:

G/B Bayard at Potter-Dix

G/B Hemingford at Minatare

G/B Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise

G Banner County at Hay Springs

Saturday

G/B doubleheader: Newcastle, WY at Gering…TV ONLY. We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv, Allo 15, and Mobius 1500 starting at around 3:15, girls game to tip at about 3:30.

Other games:

G/B Chadron at Mitchell

G/B Gordon-Rushville at Bayard

G/B Chase County at Kimball

G/B Hershey at Bridgeport

G/B Sidney at McCook

G/B Potter-Dix at South Platte

G/B Hay Springs at Leyton

G/B Creek Valley at Minatare