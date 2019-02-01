HS basketball: WTC Tourneys and KNEB coverage for the weekend

It’s another busy weekend of basketball here at KNEB and we’ll get it started with a pair of Friday night doubleheaders.

G/B Alliance at Scottsbluff…coverage on KNEB.tv, 101.7 The Trail, and kneb.com will start at approximately 5:15 with the girls game to tip at 5:30.

-Scottsbluff girls earned a hard fought 47-45 on the road in the first matchup of the season between these two teams.

-The Scottsbluff girls are currently sitting in 9th in Class B power points despite the record at just 8-8. It’s their brutal schedule that has them still in good position coming down the stretch.

-The Alliance boys snapped a 25 game losing streak to Scottsbluff in their last matchup, winning at home 60-50. Scottsbluff dominated the Bulldogs at the WC Tournament early this season, 54-36.

-Alliance right now 9th in power points while Scottsbluff enters the weekend in 15th in the standings.

G/B Gering at Sidney…coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com with Jeff Kelley will get underway at approximately 5:15, girls to tip at 5:30.

-Sidney already with a pair of wins over the Gering girls; 69-60 2OT, and 66-61 were the finals from earlier in the season, so clearly Gering has played the Lady Raiders tough.

-Sidney right now 2nd in power points while Gering starts the weekend in 14th place. Eight sub-district winners and then the top 8 remaining in power points will qualify for the round of 16 sub-state games.

-The Gering boys are 5-8 on the season and coming off a 101-74 loss to Ogallala on Tuesday night. So far this season just one matchup with the Raiders, that came at home and Gering won 65-57. Sidney has won two of their last three games including a seven point road victory over Chadron.

WTC Tournaments

Girls finals from Thursday:

Bridgeport 57, Hemingford 21

Bayard 33, Morrill 27

Kimball 53, Gordon-Rushville 41

Boys finals from Thursday:

Mitchell 79, Gordon-Rushville 37

Hemingford 65, Morrill 61 (OT)

Bayard 40, Kimball 31

Friday schedule at WNCC:

(G) Mitchell vs. Kimball, 2 pm

(G) Bridgeport vs. Bayard, 3:45

(B) Bridgeport vs. Hemingford, 5:30

(B) Mitchell vs. Bayard, 7:15

Saturday at KNEB:

G/B Scottsbluff at Sidney…coverage on 101.7 The Trail and kneb.com starts at 3:15.

G/B Wheatland at Gering…coverage on KNEB.tv, KNEB AM 960/100.3, and kneb.com starts at 5:15.