(AUDIO) HS football friday night recap

Here’s a rundown of the gridiron action from Friday night…

Scottsbluff 21, Hastings 7 – The Scottsbluff Bearcats played stifiling defense and got two long first quarter touchdown runs from junior running back Chris Busby and a third quarter scamper from senior quarterback Noah Bruner in their win over Hastings to open the season on Friday night.

Unofficially for the night, Scottsbluff ran for a combined 283 yards led by Busby’s 120 yards on 12 carries. Bruner chipped in with 80 yards and sophomore Jasiya DeOllos warmed up as the game moved along and added 67 yards rushing.

The Bearcats defense held the Tigers scoreless until the final few minutes of the ballgame. Hastings had negative yards rushing in the second half.

Scottsbluff will host Holdrege next Friday night.

1st Qtr: Chris Busby 65 yard touchdown run, PAT no good. 6-0 Scottsbluff

1st Qtr: Chris Busby 35 yard touchdown run, PAT good. 13-0 Scottsbluff.

3rd Qtr: Noah Bruner 39 yard touchdown run, Busby 2 point conversion run. 21-0 Scottsbluff.

4th Qtr: Alex Svoboda 23 yards touchdown pass to Alex Schrock, PAT good. 21-7 Scottsbluff.

Here’s the postgame coaches interview on KNEB as Chris Cottrell visited with Defensive Coordinator Jake McLain.

Grand Island Northwest 48, Gering 7 – You knew going into the season that Gering was going to have a tough start schedule-wise with Northwest followed by McCook. In the opener on Friday night Northwest proved to be way too tough for the Bulldogs to handle.

Vikings junior quarterback Carter Terry finished with, unofficially, over 280 yards passing to go along with four touchdown passes.

Terry’s favorite target was Brady Glause, who hauled in three of the four scoring strikes.

Northwest led the game 41-0 at halftime as the running clock ended things quickly in the second half.

Gering’s lone touchdown came off a Northwest turnover late in the third quarter as senior quarterback Tyler Pszanka eventually ran it in from 7 yards out in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

Gering will travel to McCook next Friday night. Here’s the postgame coaches interview on KNEB as Jeff Kelley visited with Gering Head Coach Todd Ekart.

Other scores from around the region:

Sidney 20, Lexington 0

Chadron 36, Alliance 7

Mitchell 39, Bayard 34

Bridgeport 18, Southern Valley 0

McCook 38, Aurora 8

South Loup 54, Hemingford 16

Minatare 62, South Platte 31

Garden County 62, Morrill 0

Hay Springs 80, Sioux County 56

Crawford 58, Edgemont SD 6

Ogallala 40, Minden 0

Mullen 76, Brady 20

Cody-Kilgore def Banner County, forfeit (according AP scores)