HS football recap: Scottsbluff, Gering coaches interviews

Both Scottsbluff and Gering suffered home losses on Friday night in high school football.

Scottsbluff entered #6 and 5-0 in Class B for their big game against 4-1, #4 McCook. In a mistake filled, hard fought contest it was the Bison prevailing 17-14. Here’s the postgame interview on KNEB with Offensive Coordinator Jud Hall.

In a matchup of 1-4 squads it was Lexington downing Gering 35-19. Lexington got their second straight win while Gering dropped to 1-5. After the game it was Bulldogs Head Coach Todd Ekart talking on the postgame show.

District play starts Friday as Scottsbluff plays at Gering.

We’ll have coverage on KNEB.tv starting at 6:50 and radio coverage on 94.1 The Brand starting at 6:15. Kickoff slated for 7 p.m.