HS golf: Kimball dominates at Morrill Invite, Scottsbluff 3rd at McCook

It was a record setting day for the Kimball boys golf team at the Morrill Invite on Tuesday afternoon.

The Longhorns torched the field and the Rolling Green Course to the tune of a new school record team score of 298. That was good for a 63 shot win over second place Bridgeport (361).

Chadron and Mitchell each shot team scores of 362. The Gering J.V. team was fifth with a combined round of 383. Morrill, Crawford, Bayard, Hay Springs, Potter-Dix, and Hemingford rounded out the team standings.

Individually for Kimball they placed three of the top four golfers on the leaderboard. Leading the way with a new career best round was Jordan Greenwood, who fired a 67 to win by five shots over Eric Stevens (72) of Bridgeport.

Third and fourth place finishers for Kimball were Dillon Wise (73) and Zane Anthony (78).

Seth Marcoe of Mitchell finished fifth, posting a 80 for his 18 hole score.

Andrew McCloud of Kimball, Chadron’s Corbin Johnson, Drew Letcher of Hay Springs, Isaac Reuter of Kimball, and Bryce Oetken of Crawford finished out the top ten scorers.

McCook Invite

Scottsbluff went on the road for the McCook Invite and finished tied for third place.

North Platte took home the top spot with a 313, York was second at 321 and then Scottsbluff in that tie for third place with a combined 369.

Vince Quijas was the top scoring Bearcat on the day with a round of 89.