HS holiday basketball tournaments continue today

Holiday high school basketball hits high gear today with area teams competing in tournament action across the state.

GNAC Tournament (North Platte)

It was a doubleheader split for Scottsbluff against Hastings on Thursday.

The boys rolled over the Tigers 58-37 behind a balanced offensive attack led by sophomore guard Jasiya DeOllos, who scored 17 points. Other double digit scorers were Noah Bruner (12 pts), Connor McCracken and Devin Buderus (10 pts each).

After a trailing by just one point after the first quarter the Scottsbluff girls were beaten by Hastings 64-31.

Aubrey Krentz led Scottsbluff with 16 points.

Today’s schedule on KNEB:

(G) Scottsbluff vs. McCook in consolation bracket…coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com with Chuck Schwartz will start at 12:45, tip at 1 p.m.

(B) Scottsbluff vs. Kearney in winners bracket…coverage will either immediately follow girls game or we’ll join at tip off at around 2:30 on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com.

*The other boys semfinal game pits defending Class A state champion, Norfolk, taking on North Platte.

Cabela’s Holiday Tournament (Sidney HS and MS)

A split as well yesterday for the Gering girls and boys against Laramie.

After starting the season 1-4, the Gering girls won their 3rd straight game, knocking off Laramie 50-40.

Makenzie Dunkel led Gering with 17 points while Paige Lopez kicked in 14.

The Gering boys fell to Laramie, the top ranked team in their class in Wyoming, by the final of 62-59.

Riley Schilz led the Bulldogs with 14 points.

Today’s schedule on KNEB:

(G) Gering vs. Chase County in winners bracket…coverage on AM 960, 100.3 FM, kneb.com at 1:45 with Jeff Kelley.

(B) Gering vs. Chase County in consolation bracket…coverage with Jeff following the girls game.

Alliance Holiday Tournament

(G) Mitchell vs. Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

(B) Mitchell vs. Bridgeport, 2:30 p.m.

(G) Alliance vs. Crawford, 4 p.m.

(B) Alliance vs. Crawford, 5:30 p.m.

Chadron Rotary Holiday Tournament

(G) Valentine vs. Custer, 2 p.m.

(B) Valentine vs. Custer, 4 p.m.

(G) Chadron vs. Hemingford, 5:30 p.m.

(B) Chadron vs. Hemingford, 7 p.m…….UPDATE: There will be no Chadron/Hemingford games today due to blowing snow that will keep Hemingford from attending.