HS hoops recap including Gering girls into Cabela’s title game

Friday was another busy day of high school basketball for area teams at holiday tournaments.

Cabela’s Holiday Tournament (Sidney HS and MS)

The Gering girls won a thriller in the Cabela’s Tournament in Sidney, knocking off Chase County on a Makenzie Dunkel buzzer beating shot from the right block off an inbound pass. The final was 46-44.

Kelly Snelling led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points including three 3-point field goals.

Arianna Mitchell finished with 9 points while Dunkel, who had 17 last night and the game winner tonight, chipped in 8 points.

Gering’s won four straight games and they’re over .500, at 5-4, for the first time this season.

With the win Gering heads to the title game to play a familiar foe; the Sidney Lady Raiders in tomorrow afternoons championship game.

Sidney was a 48-35 winner over Beatrice in the other semifinal game.

You can listen to the game on Saturday afternoon starting at 12:45 on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com.

(B) Gering 59, Chase County 52…The Bulldogs rebounded from a tough loss against Laramie in round one to pick up the win over the Longhorns. Gering will play in the 5th place game tomorrow afternoon starting at 3:15. Coverage on KNEB will start shortly after the girls game wraps up.

GNAC Tournament (North Platte)

(G) Scottsbluff 64, McCook 53…SB got 20 points from Taylor Noe while Yarra Garcia went for 18 and Aubrey Krentz 16. Scottsbluff pulled back to .500 with their fourth win of the season. They’ll play North Platte tomorrow afternoon in the 5th place game. You can hear coverage on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com starting at about 12:30 p.m., following the Scottsbluff boys game.

(B) Kearney 71, Scottsbluff 42…The Bearcats suffered their third loss of the year (7-3), succumbing to the full court trapping press as this game wore on. Kearney got 29 points from senior star Kanon Koster. Connor McCracken finished with a team high 15 points for Scottsbluff (five 3-balls). Kearney took control in the second quarter extending a four point lead to 12 at halftime. Scottsbluff will take on host North Platte in the third place game tomorrow. Pregame on 94.1 The Brand and kneb.com will start 10:30 a.m. with tip off at 10:45.

Alliance Tournament (Saturday schedule)

Girls title game: Mitchell vs. Alliance, 4:30 p.m.

Boys title game: Alliance vs. Bridgeport, 6 p.m.

Girls 3rd place game: Bridgeport vs. Crawford, 1 p.m.

Boys 3rd place game: Crawford vs. Mitchell, 2:30 p.m.

Chadron Rotary Tournament (Saturday schedule)

Girls 3rd place game: Valentine vs. Hemingford, 10 a.m.

Boys 3rd place game: Custer vs. Hemingford, 11:30 a.m.

Girls title game: Chadron vs. Custer, 1 p.m.

Boys title game: Chadron vs. Valentine, 2:30 p.m.