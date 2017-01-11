HS hoops recap: Sterkel’s career night, buzzer beater lifts Gering over Scottsbluff

It was a classic last night as the Gering girls won at home over Scottsbluff, 56-54, on a buzzer beating shot from senior guard Emma Sterkel.

With the score tied 54-54 Gering Head Coach Adam Freeburg called timeout with just under :05 to play in regulation to draw up what he hoped would be a game winning play.

The game winner capped off a career night for Sterkel.

Playing in front of her future head coach from Regis University, Sterkel scored a career high 31 points on 12-12 shooting from the floor while hitting 5-7 at the free throw line.

Gering needed every last bit of Sterkel’s production to upend a very game Scottsbluff team last night.

Arianna Mitchell also performed well for Gering, she scored 6 of her 7 points in the fourth quarter.

On the Scottsbluff side of things Head Coach David Bollish said it was the best his team had played all season long and hopes it’s something they can build on to the point where they can start to win some of these close games down the stretch.

Junior guard/wing Taylor Noe, who averaged 9 points at the GNAC Tournament then scored 13 at Alliance last Friday, continued her ascension with a big 23 point performance. She scored 17 of those points in the first half.

Sally Welsh, after being saddled with foul trouble for much of the first half, scored all ten of her points in the third and fourth quarters, including some key baskets down the stretch to give her team a chance to win.

Gering improved to 8-4. They’ll play at Wheatland Friday night before a trip to Casper Kelly Walsh on Saturday.

With the loss Scottsbluff now 2-8, they’ll host Cheyenne East Friday evening and then travel to Cheyenne Central on Saturday.

Here’s a rundown of the rest of the action from Tuesday night:

Girls finals

Minatare 39, Garden County 22…That win for Minatare SNAPS A 74 GAME LOSING STREAK! Congrats to the Minatare girls.

Mitchell 61, Burns WY 29

Hemingford 49, Chadron 33…Brooke Turek scored 24 points on 11-24 shooting to go along with 9 rebounds to lead the Lady Bobcats to the win.

Morrill 61, Bayard 29…You heard this one on The Beet at kneb.com as Jessica Harvey notched a team high 23 points for Morrill. Stefani Tarin added 11 as Morrill won their fifth straight game.

Bridgeport 53, Leyton 28

Potter-Dix 51, Kimball 41

Boys finals

Chadron 64, Hemingford 31

Leyton 53, Bridgeport 47

Kimball 64, Potter-Dix 14

Mitchell 52, Burns 35

Bayard 56, Morrill 35…Had coverage of this one as well on The Beet at kneb.com as Dawson Kriha scored 12 and Justin Whitebear had 11 to lead the Tigers to the win.