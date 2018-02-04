HS Hoops: scores, a few notes, thoughts

Here’s some notes wrapping up the weekend of high school hoops.

Saturday

(B) Sidney 62, Scottsbluff 48…Connor McCracken led the Cats with 17 but the Red Raiders put four in double figures (Arik Doty, Jake Burke, Connor Dormann, Mitch Porter) as Sidney came up with a big home win in district play. Despite the loss Scottsbluff stayed in 8th place in the power points for Class B and also stayed in front of Sidney, who moved up from 10th to 9th in the power points. Scottsbluff will look to bounce back this week during the East/West Shootout with games against North Platte, Lexington, and McCook.

(G) Sidney 57, Scottsbluff 41…After leading by 8 points at the break it was the 4th ranked Lady Raiders pulling away for the 16 point win. These Sidney girls are really good right now and they’re going to stay good. Only one of their top seven players is a senior and Tyler Shaw gets the ultimate buy in from his team every season. Also, These Scottsbluff girls are super young. Star players Aubry Krentz and Yarra Garcia are seasoned veterans already and they’re just sophomores. Freshman Callie Wright and Jamisyn Howard are both emerging young players who are growing up in the fire right now.

(G) Mitchell 49, Bridgeport 41…Playing without star post player Keyana Wilfred the Lady Tigers were able to pull through and capture the WTC title over a solid Bridgeport team. In the long run, the ejection/suspension for Wilfred from Thursday and having to grind a game out without could pay dividends down the road for Mitchell.

(B) Gordon-Rushvile 45, Bridgeport 44…Korby Campbell sank two late free throws to give the Mustangs the lead and the eventual win.

(G) Morrill 52, Kimball 34…The Lady Lions wrapped up a 2-1 weekend with a 3rd place finish in the WTC Tournament. Freshman Ilycia Guerue had a game high 19 points to go along with six steals.

(B) Hemingford 67, Mitchell 61…Bobcats lost a tight one to Bridgeport on Friday in the semifinals but were able to get the third place win over the Tigers in this on.

*We carried both WTC title games on KNEB.TV yesterday and the response was outstanding. Thanks to the schools administrators and WTC committee folks for letting us take part in Championship Saturday. It’s always great for those schools to get to compete at WNCC’s Cougar Palace.

(B) Chadron 51, Valentine 40

(G) Chadron 45, Valentine 17

Note from Friday: I’ve seen some wild finishes between the Sidney and Gering boys programs; missed calls, bad calls, technical fouls, and of course buzzer beaters, but….but, the fourth quarter at Gering on Friday probably takes the cake.

Sidney in total control up 10 and then Gering goes on a wild 16-0 run to take the lead 61-55. Game over? Wrong. Red Raiders slapped the high intensity press on and Gering made a few mistakes late (turnover, 5 second call) and before you could blink Jake Burke had scored a driving bucket and Gering failed to get a shot off at the buzzer. 68-67 Sidney in one that had folks scratching their heads wondering what happened.

Gering SR guard Joziah Palomo was awesome. He scored 23 points and was the floor general you’re looking for at the high school level. It’s just too bad Gering didn’t get a full season with him at the helm. That said, the Bulldogs took Sidney to the brink and they’ve got a couple weeks (East/West Shootout, and Scottsbluff) to be playing their best basketball.

Sidney SR Jake Burke was an animal against Gering, scoring 26 points. I asked Coach Austin Lewis about his breakout season after the game and he said he grew a lot this offseason, worked on his game, and it’s all come together. He’s one of the best players in the panhandle right now. He and SR teammate Mitch Porter are a deadly 1-2 big man punch (It showed again last night against Scottsbluff…Porter couldn’t be contained on the glass, I’d guess he grabbed between 12-15 rebounds).

We’re coming down the home stretch of the regular season and with the new postseason format for Class B, all these games really matter for power points positioning.