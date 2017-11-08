HS hoops: Western Conference Tournament brackets released

The high school basketball season is underway with conditioning scheduled this week for teams across the state.

The first day of official practice is coming up next Monday, the 13th.

On Tuesday afternoon the brackets for the girls and boys Western Conference Tournaments were announced.

There is a new format this year with triple headers on opening night at Scottsbluff, Gering, and Mitchell high schools.

None of those teams will have games played on their home floor.

To view the boys bracket click here.

To view the girls bracket click here.

Between the Western Conference Tournaments and the Bayard Tournaments, KNEB (radio and TV) could have up to as many as 22 games to broadcast over the first three days of the season, Thursday, November 30th – Saturday, December 2nd.