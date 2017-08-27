class="post-template-default single single-post postid-256097 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

HS recap from Saturday

BY Chris Cottrell | August 27, 2017
Boys Tennis

Scottsbluff Bearcat boys tennis took 3rd place at the McCook invite on Saturday led by a 2nd place finish at #1 Doubles (Mason Ramig and Thomas Madden.) Freshman Lincoln Frank joined the team at #3 doubles. Invite scores: 1st: Holdrege 41, 2nd: McCook 38, 3rd: Scottsbluff 26, 4th: Lexington 19; 5th Gering 12.

Sam McCaslin was 2-2 at #1 singles
Isaac Bowman was 1-3 at #2 singles
Ramig/Madden were 3-1 at #1 doubles
Conner Muhr/Scott Herman were 1-3 at #2 doubles
Noah Hafner/Lincoln Frank were 0-4 at #3 doubles
Gering’s lone match wins came from sophomores Dyson Dollarhide and Hunter Walker at no. 2 doubles.
Softball
Gering 9, McCook 3
Adams Central 15, Gering 4
Gering 18, Blue Hill 4
Scottsbluff 16, Chase County 4
Scottsbluff 18, Chase County 1
 Girls Golf – McCook Invite
Team Scores
  1. Ogallala 364
  2. Gering 379
  3. McCook 389
  4. Holdrege 393
  5. Cambridge 433
  6. Lexington 439

Gering individual scores: Megan Maser 91, Ali Boswell 92, Avery Mitchell 94, Ashley Mitchell 102, Madi Schlaepfer 104

