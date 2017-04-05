HS Soccer recap from Tuesday night

Area soccer teams went 1-2 on Tuesday night.

The lone win was much needed as the Gering boys notched their first of the season, defeating Cheyenne East at Memorial Stadium by the final of 2-0.

Freshman Kaleb Gonzales scored with close to 20 minutes off the clock in the second half to put Gering in front and then the freshman assisted on a goal scored by senior Ethan Parks to put Gering up 2-0.

Gering will take that first win (1-8) to North Platte for the GNAC Tournament starting on Friday. Gering, the 8th seed, will open up with top seed Lexington.

The Scottsbluff boys dropped their third straight game, falling at home to Cheyenne Central 7-1. Isaac Bowman the lone goal for the Bearcats.

Scottsbluff (2-7) will be the no. 7 seed at GNAC and they get an opening round match Friday afternoon with 2nd seeded North Platte.

And in girls action on Tuesday night Gering was beaten at Cheyenne East 10-1. The loss snapped a three game game winning streak. Gering (6-3) plays North Platte in round one Friday at GNAC.

The Scottsbluff girls were off on Tuesday, they’ll open up with Norfolk in round one in North Platte Friday afternoon.