HS soccer: Scottsbluff, Gering recap from road games in Kearney

The Gering and Scottsbluff girls and boys soccer teams played matches on Monday in Kearney against Holdrege and Kearney Catholic.

The Gering girls went 2-0 on the day upping their record on the season to 9-4.

In their opener Gering got three goals from Destiny Mueller in a 4-0 win over Holdrege. Avery Mitchell tallied the other score.

Their second game produced a shootout win over Kearney Catholic. Scoreless through regular time, Gering went 4-4 in PK’s while Aspen Shields made three saves on five attempts from the Stars.

The Gering boys got a penalty kick score in each of their matches from Christian Camacho.

Gering started with a 4-1 loss to Holdrege and then a 2-1 setback to Catholic.

The Gering boys Friday play at Torrington while the girls will host the Blazers that same day.

For Scottsbluff a 1-3 day combined on the road.

The lone win came from the boys team in a 4-2 win over Kearney Catholic. Jasiya DeOllos, Jerry Escamilla, Quentin Scott, and Diego Alvarez were the goal scorers.

Then in their second match of the day they lost to Holdrege 2-0.

The Scottsbluff girls dropped their two matches, 3-1 to Kearney Catholic and 4-2 to Holdrege. Emma Foote scored twice on the day and the third goal came from Kieyerah Twombly.

The Scottsbluff girls and boys teams will be at home on Thursday to play Torrington and then on Friday the boys team hosts North Platte while the Lady Bearcats hit the road for their match with North Platte.