HS softball: Gering and Alliance pick up wins on Tuesday

All four high school softball teams in the region were in action on Tuesday night.

We start up at the Hal Murray complex in Alliance where the Lady Bulldogs used great pitching and one big swing of the bat to down Scottsbluff by the final of 3-2.

The Lady Bearcats got on the board first in the top of the second inning, scoring twice with two outs on a ground ball that turned into an error on the second baseman allowing Katherine Reisig and Devanney Halley to touch home.

In the circle for Scottsbluff, Erin Willats had held Alliance off the board for the first two innings but a rough four batter stretch created some problems in the bottom of the third.

With one out Alliance got back to back singles from Jaycee Acosta and Elise Stoike before Janaye Shoemaker launched a three run homer to give Alliance their first lead of the night.

That would be all the offense for either team the rest of the night.

In the circle for Alliance it was Grace Tolstedt shutting things down the rest of the way.

The top pitcher in the panhandle tossed a seven inning complete game with 11 strikeouts. She allowed just three hits and the two unearned runs.

Willats went all six innings in the loss for Scottsbluff.

The Taco John’s Player of the Game for the Lady Bearcats was Taylor Klein. The sophomore third baseman smoked a double off Tolstedt and played solid defense at the hot corner all night long.

Scottsbluff fell to 5-5 while Alliance improved to 6-4.

Gering handles Chadron

At Oregon Trail Park last night it was Gering all over Chadron 8-0 in six innings.

Gering got great pitching and the long ball at the plate.

Tori Hoagland tossed six scoreless in the circle to earn the win. Hoagland allowed just three hits and struck out four.

Offensively Gering struck for 9 hits including a 3-3 night for Kaetlyn Todd. Todd homered to walk it off in the sixth and finished with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored.

Other multi-hit games came from Kiana Island and Delany Dean. Island homered and drove in a pair of runs.

With the win Gering improved their record to 6-6.