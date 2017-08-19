HS softball scores from Friday

Gering and Scottsbluff both opened the high school softball season with road games on Friday.

Gering finishes 2-1 at Aurora Tournament

Gering 7, Aurora 6…Kaetlyn Todd finished 4-4 with two runs scored, Delany Dean went 3-6 with two RBI, while Bobbie Claflin was 3-3 with a run scored. Tori Hoagland was the winning pitcher.

Gering 8, St. Paul 1…Kaetlyn Todd homered and finished 2-2 with a RBI, run. Paige Peterson drove in three runs while Hannah Splattstoesser had two hits and an RBI.

Crete 13, Gering 0 (3 innings)…Gering couldn’t muster any offense with no hits over the three frames.

Scottsbluff drops road game Lexington

Lexington 4, Scottsbluff 0…McKenna Johnson tossed a seven inning complete game with six strikeouts while only allowing four hits for Lexington. Hailey Wilkins had two of the four hits in the loss for the Lady Bearcats.

Scottsbluff, along with Alliance, will be competing at the Lexington Tournament today (Saturday).