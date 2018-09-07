HS softball: Scottsbluff Invite schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Scottsbluff Softball Invite that runs today and Saturday.

DAY ONE at Scottsbluff High School

Scottsbluff vs. Alliance – 11 a.m.

Gothenburg vs. Alliance – 12:45 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Chase County – 2:30 p.m.

Scottsbluff vs. Gothenburg – 4:15 p.m.

Gothenburg vs. Chase County – 6:00 p.m.

DAY ONE at Oregon Trail Park

Gering vs. Chase County – 11 a.m.

Chadron vs. Sterling – 12:45 p.m.

Gering vs. Sterling – 2:30 p.m.

Alliance vs. Chadron – 4:15 p.m.

Gering vs. Chadron – 6 p.m.

*The Saturday schedule will have the top four teams after today playing a tournament at Scottsbluff High School. The two semifinal games will be played at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the consolation game at 12:30 and the championship game at 2:15.

*The other three teams remaining will play a triangular at Oregon Trail Park starting at 9 a.m.

DAY ONE JV Tournament schedule (field 2 at SHS)

Scottsbluff vs. Chadron – 11 a.m.

Gering vs. Scottsbluff – 12:45 p.m.

Alliance vs. Chadron – 2:30 p.m.

Sterling vs. Gering – 4:15 p.m.

Alliance vs. Sterling – 6:00 p.m.

*Saturday schedule will be determined after Friday games are complete. Games on Saturday will start at 9 a.m.