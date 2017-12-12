HS sports: Gering wins pair on hardwood, Tuesday schedule

KNEB Sports had doubleheader basketball coverage on Monday night as both the girls and boys teams at Gering got road wins over Wheatland.

The Gering girls got a much needed victory, snapping a two game losing streak with a 65-34 win.

Junior guard Kelly Snelling finished with a team high 20 points. Fellow juniors Paige Lopez and Makenzie Dunkel both hit double figures also, combining for 23 points.

Gering improved to 2-4.

In the boys game it was a slow tempo from Wheatland.

At the end of the first quarter Gering was on top 4-3, and at halftime Gering was up seven, 19-12.

Assistant Coach Steve Land, filling in for Head Coach Randy Plummer, said Wheatland did a nice job controlling pace early but they did their best to up the tempo in the second half.

Xavier Horst topped Gering in the score column with 14 points. Jacob Rocheleau finished with 12.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-3.

Both Gering teams play at Chadron coming up on Saturday night.

KNEB Schedule for Tonight

(G) Douglas WY at Scottsbluff…KNEB 960/100.3 FM, kneb.com starting at 5:15, tip at 5:30.

(B) Douglas WY at Scottsbluff…coverage will follow girls game.

(G) Mullen at Bridgeport…KNEB.TV, ALLO 15, Mobius 1500 at 4:20 with tip at 4:30.

(B) Mullen at Bridgeport…coverage on the TV side will follow the girls game.

Also today…

The Gering High School wrestling team is hosting Wheatland in a dual. The JV’s will start at 5 p.m. with the varsity scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

And you’ve got the Seacats swim team hosting Cheyenne Central at the Splash Arena starting at 4 o’clock.