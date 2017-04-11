class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228050 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

HS sports: Monday results, Tuesday schedule

BY Chris Cottrell | April 11, 2017
Monday soccer scores

(Girls) Cheyenne East 5, Scottsbluff 1…Junior Taylor Noe scored Scottsbluff’s lone goal in the second half. With the loss the Lady Bearcats record is now 4-7. They’ll be in action again next Tuesday, hosting Torrington.

(Boys) Cheyenne East 5, Scottsbluff 0…Scottsbluff, coming off a 1-2 showing at the GNAC Tournament over the weekend, couldn’t find the back of the net as their record dropped to 3-8. The Bearcat boys head to Grand Island for two games next Monday.

Tuesday schedule

Western Conference Boys Golf Invite at Mitchell, 9 a.m….teams on hand will include Gering, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Chadron, Kimball, Bayard, Crawford, Potter-Dix, Bridgeport, Morrill, and the host Tigers.

Girls soccer: Gering at Newcastle, Wyoming, 4 p.m…Gering coming off a 1-2 weekend at GNAC in North Platte. Right now the Lady Bulldogs have a record of 7-5 (Only area team over .500).

Boys soccer: Gering at Newcastle, Wyoming, 6 p.m…Bulldogs went 0-3 at GNAC. They’ll be looking for their second win of the year tonight.

Girls tennis: After competing in Kearney yesterday the road trip continues for both Scottsbluff and Gering today at the Lexington Invite. Alliance will also be on hand.

