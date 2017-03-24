HS sports rundown from Thursday, T&F today at Scottsbluff

Weather was an issue in the region for high school soccer on Thursday night.

The Scottsbluff vs. Torrington game at the Landers Complex in Scottsbluff was called off during the first half due to lightning. A make up date will be announced at a later time.

The Scottsbluff girls played at Torrington and after a weather delay it was all Lady Bearcats, 9-0 the final.

Taylor Noe scored four of the teams 9 goals. Five other scored one goal apiece; Vanessa Gurrola, Kaylee Bentley, Breana Villagrana, Tessah Folk, and Kieyerah Twombley.

It’ll be Scottsbluff at Gering on the pitch tomorrow. Girls JV/Varsity games at 1 pm and 2:45 followed by the two boys games starting at 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

The Gering Bulldogs finished in fourth place yesterday at the North Platte Invitational shooting a combined team score of 352.

Grant Maser was Gering’s top finisher in third place with a round of 75. Grady Sherrell finished 8th for Gering, posting a 82.

Gering’s other scores from the invite included Josh Wilson with a 91, Tanner Rust at 104, while Tyler Tjaden shot 107.

North Platte won the tournament posting a team score of 314. Sidney was second overall at 333.

Track and Field (TODAY)

Scottsbluff is hosting their first home meet against Torrington, North Platte, and Cheyenne East. Field events start at noon with running events at 2 p.m.