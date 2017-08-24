HS sports schedule for Thursday

Here’s the high school sports schedule for the region Thursday, August 24th.

Softball

We’ll have our first high school sports broadcast of the new school year tonight here at KNEB with rivalry softball as Scottsbluff hosts Gering.

Gering enters at 2-1 after a second place finish at the Aurora Invite last Friday. Scottsbluff is 2-3. The Lady Cats went 1-3 over a two day span in Lexington last weekend before picking up a big 10-5 extra innings win at Sterling, Colorado on Monday night.

The JV’s will play a doubleheader starting at 3:30 this afternoon and then the varsity game is scheduled for 7 p.m. We’ll have coverage on KNEB AM 960, 100.3 FM, and kneb.com starting at 6:45 or 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Elsewhere, Alliance plays at Chadron.

Cross Country

The Scottsbluff Cross Country Invite takes place this afternoon with just about every school from the region expected to be in attendance.

Teams on hand will include Scottsbluff, Gering, Alliance, Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Hemingford, Kimball, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, and Sidney.

Listed start time for the meet is 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Here’s the schedule breakdown for the Alliance Invite…

12:00 Gering vs Gillette

2:00 Alliance vs Gering

4:00 Scottsbluff vs Gillette

6:00 Alliance vs Scottsbluff

Girls Golf

Scottsbluff, among other schools, will be competing at the Bayard Invite. The listed start time for the tournament is 9 a.m.