class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267241 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

HS volleyball: Alliance captures Pilfold Invite title

BY Alliance High School release | October 22, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
HS volleyball: Alliance captures Pilfold Invite title

2017 Pilfold Invite Results

Pool A (comprised of seeds #1, #4, and #5)

Game 1 1 vs. 5 Alliance vs. Red Cloud (Alliance over Red Cloud 25-7, 25-10)

Game 2 4 vs. 5 Chadron vs. Red Cloud (Chadron over Red Cloud 25-12, 25-11)

Game 3 1 vs. 4           Alliance vs. Chadron (Alliance over Chadron 19-25, 25-18, 25-23)

 

Pool B (comprised of seeds #2, #3, and #6)

Game 1 2 vs. 6 Sidney vs. Scottsbluff (Sidney over Scottsbluff 25-20, 25-16)

Game 2 3 vs. 6 Gering vs. Scottsbluff (Gering over Scottsbluff 25-16, 25-11)

Game 3 2 vs. 3 Sidney vs. Gering (Sidney over Gering (25-22, 25-22)

 

5th and 6th Place Match

Red Cloud vs. Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff over Red Cloud 25-21, 25-16)

 

3rd and 4th Place Match

Gering vs. Chadron (Chadron over Gering, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21)

 

Championship Match

Alliance vs. Sidney (Alliance over Sidney 25-23, 25-22)

 

Final Placings

 

  • Alliance
  • Sidney
  • Chadron
  • Gering
  • Scottsbluff
  • Red Cloud

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments