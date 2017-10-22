HS volleyball: Alliance captures Pilfold Invite title

2017 Pilfold Invite Results
Pool A (comprised of seeds #1, #4, and #5)
Game 1 1 vs. 5 Alliance vs. Red Cloud (Alliance over Red Cloud 25-7, 25-10)
Game 2 4 vs. 5 Chadron vs. Red Cloud (Chadron over Red Cloud 25-12, 25-11)
Game 3 1 vs. 4 Alliance vs. Chadron (Alliance over Chadron 19-25, 25-18, 25-23)
Pool B (comprised of seeds #2, #3, and #6)
Game 1 2 vs. 6 Sidney vs. Scottsbluff (Sidney over Scottsbluff 25-20, 25-16)
Game 2 3 vs. 6 Gering vs. Scottsbluff (Gering over Scottsbluff 25-16, 25-11)
Game 3 2 vs. 3 Sidney vs. Gering (Sidney over Gering (25-22, 25-22)
5th and 6th Place Match
Red Cloud vs. Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff over Red Cloud 25-21, 25-16)
3rd and 4th Place Match
Gering vs. Chadron (Chadron over Gering, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21)
Championship Match
Alliance vs. Sidney (Alliance over Sidney 25-23, 25-22)
Final Placings
- Alliance
- Sidney
- Chadron
- Gering
- Scottsbluff
- Red Cloud