Hunter Signs With Turkish Club Beylikduzu

Former Nebraska All-America setter Kelly Hunter has signed a professional contract with Beylikduzu in the Turkish Women’s Volleyball League, the highest division in Turkey.

Hunter was a first-team AVCA All-American, the Big Ten Setter of the Year and an All-Big Ten selection in 2017, as well as the AVCA North Region Player of the Year after leading the Huskers to a national title and a Big Ten Championship. Hunter received numerous honors from volleyball publications, including National Player of the Year and All-America first-team honors from PrepVolleyball.com and VolleyMob.com. She was named co-Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Championship with teammate Mikaela Foecke.

Hunter ended her career with 4,125 assists, the second-most in Husker history. She also totaled 699 career postseason assists, the most in school history. Hunter finished her career with a 16-1 record in the NCAA Tournament as Nebraska’s starting setter, posting the most wins and highest postseason winning percentage by a starting setter in Husker history. She set the Huskers to three NCAA Semifinals and two NCAA Finals, winning both championship matches. Hunter also captained two Big Ten Championships with the Huskers, becoming the first Husker setter to win back-to-back Big Ten titles.

Beylikduzu, based in Istanbul, went 8-14 in 2017-18 and finished ninth in the 12-team league. The club climbed to the Turkish first division in 2012 after winning the League 2 championship. Former Huskers Jordan Larson (Eczacibasi) and Kelsey Robinson (VakifBank) also play professionally in Turkey.