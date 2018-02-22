Husker Baseball Back In Action In Arizona

The Nebraska baseball team returns to Arizona this week for four games at the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Surprise, Ariz. NU’s first three games will be played at Surprise Stadium and the final game will be played at Kansas City Royals Practice Field No. 6. The Huskers open against No. 2 Oregon State, a 2017 College World Series participant, on Thursday at 2 p.m. (CT). On Friday, NU faces Utah at 6 p.m. (CT) before battling the Beavers again on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Huskers’ weekend finale against Utah on Sunday will be played at Royals Practice Field No. 6 starting at 2 p.m. Last time out The Huskers won three of four games at the Husker Classic in Tempe, Ariz., last weekend. NU split its games against UC Riverside and defeated Washington State twice.