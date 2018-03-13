Husker Baseball falls to Northern Colorado

Lincoln, Neb. – Tied 3-3 after seven innings, Northern Colorado scored in the eighth and ninth innings to defeat Nebraska (9-7) by a 6-3 margin at Hawks Field on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Scott Schreiber led NU’s offense with a 3-for-4 day to become the 26th member of Nebraska’s 200-hit club. The Huskers have had at least one player join the 200-hit club in each of the last six seasons, including Ben Miller (2017), Ryan Boldt (2016), Austin Darby (2015), Michael Pritchard (2014), Pat Kelly (2014) and Chad Christensen (2013) before Schreiber (2018).

The Bears scored in the top of the first when Cole Maltese hit a one-out home run to right field. UNC added two runs in the fifth to build a 3-0 advantage. A leadoff walk and single put runners on before a sacrifice bunt advanced them to second and third. Another walk loaded the bases. Tyler Yamaguchi reached on a fielder’s choice to score Evan Johnson, while a Nebraska throwing error allowed UNC to score another run on the play.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska scored three runs to tie the game. The first three batters reached on two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Luke Roskam hit a two-RBI single through the right side to drive in Jesse Wilkening and Schreiber. Angelo Altavilla scored when Luis Alvarado grounded out.

In the eighth inning, the Bears scored one run before adding two runs in the ninth. Nebraska left 10 runners on base in the game.

Five Husker pitchers saw action on the mound, including starter Matt Waldron, who gave up one run in 4.0 innings. Keegan Watson (0.1 inning), Ethan Frazier (2.2), Paul Tillotson (1.2) and Max Schreiber (0.1) each made relief appearances.

The Huskers and Bears conclude their two-game set on Wednesday, starting at 1:35 p.m. (CT).