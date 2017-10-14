Husker Baseball: Red Team Holds Off White Team in Game One, 8-5

In the opening game of Nebraska’s annual Red-White Series, the Red team posted an 8-5 win despite a late comeback attempt by the White team at Hawks Field on Friday night.

The Red team raced out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning, and extended it to a 6-0 advantage through four innings before the White team responded with one run in the top of the fifth and four runs in the top of the sixth. The Red team added a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the margin of victory.

Junior lefthander Jake McSteen made the start for the Red team and retired 19 of 21 batters. The scrimmage also featured situations, which included baserunners from the previous inning. McSteen inherited baserunners from the previous inning twice and neither runner made it to second base. Senior righthander Jake Hohensee threw a scheduled two innings of relief for the Red team.

In the fifth inning, the White team drew back-to-back walks before Joe Acker doubled to bring in Jeff Athey. Acker managed two of the White team’s seven hits to lead the squad. In the top of the sixth, freshman Jaxon Hallmark homered to left field, which cut the lead to 6-5 after Zac Luckey and two baserunners from the previous inning came in to score. Carter Cross and Gunner Hellstrom managed back-to-back singles, but neither scored.

The White team started junior lefty Nate Fisher, who threw a scheduled four innings, before bringing in righthander Keegan Watson, who pitched two innings. The Red team had hits from Angelo Altavilla, Scott Schreiber, Ben Klenke and Alex Henwood.

The Red-White Series continues on Monday at 6 p.m., with Games 2 and 3 at Hawks Field. Each game will consist of five innings.