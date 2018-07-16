Husker hoops summer notebook

The following is a quick update of items around the Husker basketball program as we hit the midway point of the summer. For more information on Husker basketball, follow the Nebraska basketball program on twitter at @HuskerHoops.

Davis Arrives on Campus

With the start of the second five-week summer session, the Huskers welcomed Karrington Davis to campus. Davis is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard from St. Louis who spent his senior year at national prep champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy, helping the program go 35-0. He was one of nine Division I signees on the Montverde team in 2017-18, including four ESPN top-100 recruits. As a junior, Davis earned all-state honors at Chaminade Prep in St. Louis, averaging 19 points and six rebounds per game.

Palmer Receives Recognition

Nebraska rising senior James Palmer Jr. received recognition earlier this month, as one of the top-20 returning players in the country by NCAA.com reporter Andy Katz. Palmer, a returning first-team All-Big Ten pick, was No. 13 on Katz’s list after averaging 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in his first season as a Husker. Palmer was one of four Big Ten players in the top-20 list. For more on the top-20 list and Katz’s NCAA basketball, follow @Marchmadness on twitter or visit ncaa.com.

Huskers Rank 11th Nationally in Attendance

Nebraska finished 11th nationally in average attendance in 2017-18 with an average of 15,942 fans per game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It marked the fifth straight year that Nebraska has averaged more than 15,000 fans per game and the Huskers are one of only nine Division I programs – and three in the Big Ten – to average at least 15,000 fans per game in each of the last five seasons.

Scheduling Update

Another non-conference game was announced this week, as Western Illinois will take on the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 24. That is the sixth game announced to date, joining previously announced games for the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City (Nov. 19-20) as well as Seton Hall (Nov. 14), at Clemson (Nov. 26) and against Oklahoma State in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Dec. 16). With the 20-game Big Ten schedule in 2018-19, Nebraska will play a pair of conference games between Nov. 30-Dec. 5. Season-ticket renewals for the upcoming campaign are being finalized, and fans interested in signing up for 2018-19 season tickets should do so by Aug. 1 by visiting Huskers.com/tickets. The complete schedule should be announced by mid-August once the Big Ten completes its scheduling process.

Huskers in the Summer League

A trio of former Huskers have been in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League. Shavon Shields played for New Orleans, while Tai Webster and Andrew White III played for Miami and Minnesota, respectively.

Shields played three games for New Orleans, averaging 10.0 points on 63 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Pelicans. Shields has signed to play with Baskonia in Liga Endesa, the top Spanish league. Last year, Baskonia finished second in Spain and made the top eight of the EuroLeague.

Webster has played in three games so far for Miami, averaging 3.0 points per game on 43 percenter shooting along with 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 13.7 minutes of action. Webster also played for Miami during the California Classic earlier this month. The Heat are still in the playoffs and will take on Boston Saturday at 5:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2.

White has seen limited duty with the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing just 18 minutes in three games through Thursday’s contests.