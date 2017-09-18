Husker Offense Bouncing Back, Eager for Rutgers

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team practiced for 90 minutes Monday evening in shorts, jerseys and helmets. The offensive and defensive units switched between practicing in the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media after practice about the Husker’s offensive performance against Northern Illinois last week and what the team has planned moving forward. Langsdorf talked about quarterback Tanner Lee’s response to last week and whether he’s wavered in confidence since the loss to Northern Illinois.

“He’s been very good, he hasn’t changed anything in his preparation,” Langsdorf said. “I think any time you get hit as many times as you have, and some of the turnovers, I think it’s probably natural to have a little bit of shaken confidence, like all of us. But he is really a great character, kid, he’s got great work ethic, and he’s just right back preparing like he did the last couple weeks. So I’m not worried about him ‘shrinking.’ I think he’ll continue to get better, continue to learn. He’s new, he’s new for us, and there are and have been some growing pains but there’s been some stuff where he has taken a knee, and he’s a tough kid. He’s coming back so we’ll expect the same thing from him in the future.”

Langsdorf also spoke regarding the responsibility of the offensive line to keep the quarterback protected.

“That responsibility lies on their shoulders as well as the help from the backs and tight ends,” Langsdorf said. “I talk about the protection unit a lot as a whole group, and that includes the quarterback getting the ball out quickly, so that’s got to improve by everybody; by how we scheme it and help it, how do we have a tight end chipping or a back helping or sliding to a problem, all of those things have just got to continue to improve. We’ve got to do a better job of it.”

Langsdorf mentioned that although the offensive line is experienced, there are new additions to the group being worked into the formation, and neither parts of the offensive line are taking Saturday’s results lightly.

“We’re breaking some guys in and working through that right tackle position, but I think they’re a prideful group,” Langsdorf said. “I think that they have definitely taken it hard, and they’re hungry to get back and play again.”

The Huskers return to practice Tuesday afternoon as they continue to prepare for their Homecoming game against Rutgers on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.