Husker Offense Comes Alive in Win

Cathedral City, Calif. – A six-run fourth inning powered the Nebraska softball team to a 10-6 victory over Oregon State on Sunday in the Huskers’ final game at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.

Fueled by the six-run inning, Nebraska set season high with 10 runs, 11 hits and three home runs. The Huskers (2-10) won their second straight game after defeating No. 20 Missouri on Saturday. Oregon State, which is receiving votes in the top-25 poll, fell to 8-4 on the year.

Nebraska had multiple base runners in every inning and scored in five of its six turns at bat. Leading the offense was freshman Tristen Edwards, a native of Murrieta, Calif. Edwards went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs. Senior Cassie McClure drew a pair of walks and hit a three-run homer in her only official at bat. Juniors Austen Urness and Laura Barrow each had two hits, with Urness driving in a pair of runs.

In the circle, Kaylan Jablonski threw 6.2 innings and wound up with the first save of her career. Jablonski earned the start and left with the game tied and re-entered one inning later after Nebraska had taken the lead. Jablonski allowed five runs (four earned) in her 6.2 innings. McClure (1-4) earned the win, allowing one run in one-third of an inning.

Nebraska retired Oregon State in order in the top of the first inning, then took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the frame. Senior MJ Knighten drew a leadoff walk and McClure walked with one out. With runners on first and second and two outs, Urness lined a 3-1 pitch into right field for an RBI single that scored junior Gina Metzler with the game’s first run.

Oregon State then used a two-out rally to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. The first two batters were quickly retired before a walk and a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded put Beavers on first and second. An RBI single tied the game and back-to-back walks forced in a second run. OSU still had the bases loaded when Jablonski prevented further damage by getting a fly out to Metzler in center field.

The Huskers had a chance to answer in the bottom of the frame. Barrow singled with one out before an error put runners at first and second with one out. NU then had runners at second and third with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat.

In the third inning, Nebraska worked around a pair of leadoff singles in the top of the frame before tying the game in the bottom of the inning. Sophomore Alyvia Simmons led off the bottom of the third with a single, and she moved to second on an illegal pitch. Simmons then tied the game at 2-2 when she scored on an RBI double from Urness.

Oregon State did more two-out damage in the top of the fourth. The first two hitters were quickly retired before a two-out single and a walk marked the end of the day for Jablonski. McClure came on and walked the first batter she faced to load the bases. Natalie Hampton then cleared the bases with a two-run double that gave the Beavers a 5-2 lead.

Nebraska answered back in the bottom of the frame. Freshman Rindy Bryant and senior MJ Knighten got things started with back-to-back one-out singles. Metzler then put down a sacrifice bunt and a throwing error allowed Metzler to reach safely and Bryant to score to trim the lead to 5-3. McClure then blasted a three-run homer to give the Huskers a 6-5 advantage.

NU added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-5 lead. Barrow drew a leadoff walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Bryant and scored on a two-out double from Metzler. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases and brought the game-ending run to the plate, but the Huskers were unable to add to their lead.

Oregon State got a run back in the top of the sixth. A Husker error gave OSU a leadoff base runner before a single put Beavers at first and second. Back-to-back fielder’s choices plated one run to cut the lead to 9-6 before Jablonski ended the inning with a strikeout.

Nebraska immediately got the run back when Edwards led off the bottom of the sixth with her second home run of the game. Her homer was followed by a walk to freshman pinch hitter Lexey Kneib and a single from Barrow.

In the top of the seventh, Jablonski issued a leadoff walk before retiring the next three hitters.

Nebraska hits the road again next week for five games in three days at the Wooo Pig Classic, hosted by the University of Arkansas.