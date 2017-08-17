Husker Offense Continues to Progress

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska football team continued work in its third week of training camp on Thursday morning, working out inside Memorial Stadium for a little more than two hours in full pads.

Offensive Coordinator Danny Langsdorf addressed the media after practice and discussed his thoughts on the quarterbacks during the team period work in Thursday’s practice.

“We had a really good first and ten,” Langsdorf said. “I thought we hit some runs and I thought they made some plays throwing the ball. We had some tough third downs. We’re making it hard, trying to get some conversions and get us into the red zone but it is pretty good work all around.”

Langsdorf mentioned the progression of the young offensive tackles including Christian Gaylord, Brenden Jaimesand Matt Farniok.

“Christian Gaylord, Brenden Jaimes and we’ve got Farniok on the other side. All three of them have come along. They’re young and they’re getting a lot of good work. They’re young, they’re taking some time but I think they’re progressing.”

Langsdorf went into depth on true freshman Brenden Jaimes and how he has evolved in his short time on campus.

“[He’s] really athletic and smart,” Langsdorf said. “That gives you a chance especially at that position. I’ve been really pleased how fast he’s come along especially being a true freshman, it’s not easy and I think he’s done a nice job really pushing that backup tackle position.”

Langsdorf also went into detail on his thoughts of true freshman receiving Tyjon Lindsey and how he is improving.

“Like most true freshman, he’s (Tyjon Lindsey) trying to get up to speed,” Langsdorf said. “[He’s] probably thinking too much at times, maybe overthinking stuff rather than just playing. Today was a little bit better example of what he can do and what he can show. There’s been some days where he’s played maybe not as fast because he’s probably thinking but I like what I saw today. He had a better day.”

Langdorf also talked about the offensive line’s bond and how they are progressing.

“We had some tough pressure that we have to handle,” Langsdorf said. “I think all the pressure we’re seeing in practice has been really good, it’s been hard. Overall, we’re protecting well. Part of it is the quarterback getting rid of the ball. I like how they’ve come along. They’ve really come together as a group. We had a couple of guys off the edge that were free and we’ve got to be able to call it correctly and be on the same page. Again, that takes some time to jell together but they’ve progressed along pretty nicely.”

The Huskers return to the field tomorrow for a practice as they wrap up their final week of training camp before classes start on the Nebraska campus on Monday. Check huskers.com for more information.