Husker Rally Attempt Falls Short at Ohio State

Columbus, Ohio – Trailing 11-3 after six innings, Nebraska (14-14, 2-4 Big Ten) scored 11 runs over the last three innings in a 15-14 loss to Ohio State at Nick Swisher Field at Bill Davis Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Huskers produced 19 hits, while the Buckeyes had 22 hits.

In the top of the first, Nebraska scored one run on three hits, but left three on base. Mojo Hagge hit a leadoff single and scored on Scott Schreiber’s RBI double in the following at-bat. Luke Roskam hit a one-out single to advance Schreiber to third before Zac Repinski walked to load the bases. A flyout ended NU’s chance to add runs. Ohio State managed one baserunner in the bottom half of the opening frame, but Warren struck out two Buckeyes to leave him on base.

The Huskers went down in order in the top of the second inning. Ohio State had its first hit of the game in the second inning, but left him on base as Warren retired the other three Buckeye hitters.

NU added two runs in the top of the third inning. Schreiber singled in the leadoff spot and advanced to second on a passed ball. He stole third and then scored on a throwing error by the Buckeye catcher on the play. Roskam smashed his second home run of the season to extend Nebraska’s lead to 3-0. Ohio State scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third on two hits but left one baserunner stranded.

Ben Klenke roped a two-out triple in the fourth, but he remained stranded when the following batter flew out to right field. Ohio State took its first lead of the game with four runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Buckeyes managed five hits during the frame to take a 5-3 lead and left one on base.

Schreiber singled in the top of the fifth, but three consecutive flyouts left him stranded. OSU added three runs on three hits in the bottom of the fifth to extend its lead to 8-3.

Repinski singled in the leadoff spot for the Huskers in the top of the sixth, but couldn’t cut into the Buckeye lead. Ohio State scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth on four hits and left one on base.

Schreiber blasted a two-run homer after Hagge’s leadoff single in the seventh inning. It marked Schreiber’s third home run this weekend and ninth this season. NU loaded the bases and scored when Mike Addante walked to make the score 11-6. The Huskers left the bases loaded without bringing in any additional runs. The first two Buckeye batters reached on singles in the bottom of the seventh and Noah McGowan drove them in with a home run to right field. In all, the Buckeyes scored four runs on six hits in the bottom of the seventh.

Nebraska scored six runs in the top of the eighth. Schreiber reached on a one-out error before Wilkening singled. Roskam walked to load the bases. Zac Luckey singled to drive in two runs. Repinski walked to load the bases again. Hallmark’s infield single scored Roskam. Before Addante’s two-RBI single. Hagge singled to bring in one run. Schreiber struck out to leave two runners on base. Ohio State left two runners on base in a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Wilkening was hit-by-pitch in the leadoff spot in the ninth before back-to-back groundouts. Repinski’s RBI single scored Wilkening. Hallmark singled to put runners on first and second for the Big Red. Addante’s RBI single to center field trimmed the OSU lead to one run before a strikeout ended the game.

The Huskers return to action on Tuesday when they face Omaha at Werner Park starting at 6:35 p.m. (CT).