Husker Softball Adds Oregon State Transfer

Former Oregon State infielder Cam (Camryn) Ybarra will join the Nebraska softball team this fall announced Head Coach Rhonda Revelle on Friday. Ybarra will be a junior in the fall and will have two seasons of eligibility left. She can play immediately in 2020.

“Nebraska softball is excited to add Camryn to our team,” Revelle said. “She brings a wealth of experience having competed and succeeded as a player in the competitive Pac-12 conference. We look forward to the impact that she will have on the program.”

As a sophomore in 2019, Ybarra appeared in 35 games, which included 31 starts. The Mission Viejo, Calif., native spent most of the season as the designated player. Hitting in the three spot, Ybarra averaged .326 in Pac-12 play, which ranked second on the team. Overall, Ybarra recorded 23 hits and 10 RBIs, while leading the team with nine doubles. In her first season with the Beavers, Ybarra started all 53 games at second base and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman and All-Defensive teams. She hit .226 overall and .259 in conference-only games. Ybarra registered 35 hits, scored 14 runs, had five doubles, three homers and 14 RBIs in 2018.

Ybarra attended Mission Viejo High School where she was a four-year varsity letter winner. Ybarra helped the Diablos to state titles in 2014 and 2016 and a runner-up finish in 2015, as well as four league championships. She was a three-time first-team All-South Coast League pick and a three-time first-team All-Orange County selection. Additionally, Ybarra was a two-time first-team All-American and was the Orange County Player of the Year as both a junior and a senior. Ybarra was the CIF Player of the Year as a junior and was a two-time first-team All-CIF honoree. Ybarra was also named the Max Preps Junior of the Year.

Ybarra played club ball for the Corona Angels – the same team as current Husker Tristen Edwards, and former Huskers Bri Cassidy, Austen Urness, Dawna Tyson, Emily Lockman, MJ Knighten, Taylor Edwards and Tatum Edwards.

The daughter of Troy and Candace Ybarra, Cam was born on Nov. 29, 1998. She has four sisters, Chelsey, Mariah, Tayler and Shianne. Shianne played softball for Loyola Marymount. Camryn intends to major in human development and family sciences at Nebraska.