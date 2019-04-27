Husker Softball beats Maryland in 5 innings

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska softball team (18-28, 6-12 Big Ten) got a five-inning walk-off win against Maryland (20-26, 4-14 Big Ten) on Friday, winning by a score of 11-2. With the Huskers up 8-2 in the fifth inning, Madi Unzicker hit a three-run bomb to end the game due to the mercy rule. She also finished the game with four RBIs, tying a career high.

Nebraska had six hits on the night, including another home run from Courtney Wallace. She finished the night with a career-best three RBIs. Peyton Glatter scored three runs, tying a career best and had one hit, while Samantha Owen, Lindsey Walljasper and Rylie Unzicker also had one hit.

Lindsey Walljasper (9-11) pitched a complete 5.0 inning game. She gave up two runs – one earned – on three hits. Walljasper had three walks and three strikeouts as well.

Maryland’s Sydney Golden (12-10) pitched 2.0 innings. She gave up four runs on two hits and had one walk and one strikeout.

Maryland got a leadoff single in the second, but she would stay there as the Huskers retired the next three batters. In the bottom of the inning, NU got its first base runner when Peyton Glatter was hit by a pitch. Walljasper doubled to put both runners in scoring position with no outs. Madi Unzicker hit a sac fly that gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead. Cassidy drew a walk and Wallace homered to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Huskers scored two unearned runs in the third, taking advantage of a Maryland error. Owen drew a walk and Glatter reached on an error. Both Owen and Glatter advanced on the error to put runners on second and third. Owen scored on a wild pitch and Glatter scored on Walljasper’s sac fly.

In the fourth, the Terps put runners on the corners with one out after a walk and an error on Nebraska. A single scored one unearned run to put Maryland on the board. Nebraska added another run in the bottom of the inning. Rylie Unzicker hit a leadoff double and reached third on a ground out. Edwards lined out to center field and Rylie Unzicker tagged up and scored, bringing the score to 7-1.

The Terrapins hit a solo homer in the fifth to cut the lead to 7-2. The Huskers scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Owen doubled and Boruff pinch ran for her. Glatter singled and Boruff scored on an error by the catcher. Walljasper drew a walk and Madi Unzicker homered to end the game.

The series continues on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.