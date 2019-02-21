Husker Softball downs BYU at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

Cathedral City, Calif. – The Nebraska softball team (8-2) trailed BYU 3-1 late in the game but a three-run sixth inning pushed the game to extra innings, where Nebraska won in walk-off fashion, 5-4. Madi Unzicker scored the winning run after a successful hit and run play by Rylie Unzicker at the plate.

Nebraska had six hits on the day. Tristen Edwards led the team going 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks. Bri Cassidy went 1-for-2 with two runs, while Samantha Owen, Lindsey Walljasper and Madi Unzicker each had one hit on the day.

Walljasper improved to 3-0 on the season, pitching 2.0 innings and giving up no hits, one walk and recording one strikeout. BYU’s Kerisa Viramontes dropped to 0-2. She pitched 1.1 inning and gave up one run. She also had one strikeout.

The Huskers got their first base runner in the bottom of the third when Cassidy drew a leadoff walk. Anni Raley pinch ran for her, but she was left on base as BYU retired the next three batters.

It took 3.0 innings for both offenses to get going. Mergele retired the first 11 batters she faced and didn’t allow a base runner until the fourth inning. BYU hit a single and a double to score one run and take a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Edwards and Simmons drew back-to-back walks to put a pair of runners on base. Both advanced one base after a wild pitch but were left on base as the Cougars got out of the inning without allowing a run.

BYU extended its lead to 3-0 after a two-out two-run homer in the fifth.

Nebraska threatened in the bottom of the inning. Cassidy drew a leadoff walk and Madi Unzicker was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Kneib reached on a fielder’s choice, but Madi Unzicker was out a second. With runners on the corner, Rylie Unzicker drew a walk to load the bases. Ferrell came in to pinch hit and hit a sacrifice fly to score NU’s first run all runners were able to tag and advance. With first base open, BYU chose to intentionally walk Edwards and load the bases again for Nebraska with two outs, but a ground out ended the inning.

The Cougars scored one more run in the top of the sixth off four hits.

In the bottom of the sixth, Nebraska sent nine batters to the plate and scored three to tie the game at 4-4. Owen drew a leadoff walk Fischer pinch ran for her. Walljasper singled to put two runners one. Wallace ran for Walljasper and Cassidy drew another walk to load the bases with no outs. Then Madi Unzicker doubled down the left field line to score Fischer and Wallace. Rylie Unzicker drew a walk to load the bases again. Edwards tied the game with an infield single.

In the seventh, Owen drew a leadoff walk, but BYU retired the next three batters to send the game to extra innings.

Madi Unzicker was placed on second as part of the international tie-breaker rule. Kneib bunted to put her on third and Rylie Unzicker delivered a perfect bunt to bring her home and win the game.