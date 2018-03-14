Husker Softball earns sweep of South Dakota State

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska softball team topped South Dakota State, 8-2, in the first of two games Wednesday afternoon.

Kaylan Jablonski improved to 9-5 on the season. She pitched 2.2 innings and gave up two hits. She also had six strikeouts. Olivia Ferrell got the start, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up one run on four hits. She also had three walks and two strikeouts.

Madison Hope dropped to 8-2 on the season. She pitched three innings and gave up three runs on seven hits. She also had one walk and one strikeout.

On offense, Alyvia Simmons, Tristen Edwards, Jablonski, Ally Riley and Laura Barrow each had two hits. Gina Metzler and Lexey Kneib each had one hit as well for the Huskers.

South Dakota State got right to business in the top of the first inning when the first two batters doubled to give the Jackrabbits a quick 1-0 lead. Ferrell couldn’t be shaken though. She retried three of the next four to keep the damage at a minimum.

The Huskers responded in the bottom of the inning, scoring three runs. Simmons hit a leadoff single and Edwards followed suit to put two runners on with no outs. Jablonski grounded out, but moved both runners over to put them in scoring position. Madi Unzicker hit a grounder to the left side and advanced to third, as the Jacks opted to throw home. The throw was late and Simmons was safe to tie the game. Two batters later, Riley doubled to centerfield to score Edwards and give the Huskers the lead. Another single from Metzler put NU up 3-1.

In the second, a double by Kneib and a single by Edwards put runners on the corners with no outs. A fielder’s choice got the lead runner out and a fly out gave the Jacks two outs. Madi Unzicker was walked to load the bases, but the Jacks got out of the inning with a groundout.

In the top of the third, another leadoff double put the Jacks in a good position to score. Ferrell hit a batter to put two runners on with one out. Another batter was walked to load the bases with two outs, but the Huskers got out of it with a fly out to center.

SDSU loaded the bases again in the top of the fourth with two singles and a walk. A two-out single scored one run to cut the lead.

Nebraska scored one in the bottom of the inning. A one-out walk from Edwards and a single by Jablonski put two runners on. Edwards advanced to third on a flyout to right field to put runners on the corners with two outs. A perfectly called double steal drew the catcher’s throw to Jablonski as she was going from first to second and allowed Edwards to steal home.

NU scored four runs in the fifth. A leadoff double from Riley put another runner in scoring position. Bree Boruff pinch ran for Riley. Barrow singled down the middle to score Boruff and give the Huskers a 5-2 lead. Alexis Perry pinch hit for Kneib and advanced on an error. Simmons drew a walk to load the bases with one out. A double by Edwards scored two more and could have potentially scored three, but the last runner was called out at home. Another double from Jablonski scored Edwards to give the Huskers an 8-2 lead at the end of five.

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska softball team (17-7) scored seven runs in the third inning to help the team defeat South Dakota State (14-9), 12-3, in five innings on Wednesdays evening, in game two of a doubleheader. The Huskers also won game one, 8-2.

Kaylan Jablonski picked up her second win of the day, pitching 4,0 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. She also had one walk and strikeout. Olivia Ferrell also pitched one inning. She had no hits, no walks and now runs.

SDSU’s Madison Hope dropped to 8-3 on the season. She pitched 2.1 innings, gave up eight earned runs off 10 hits. She also had one walk.

On offense, every starting Huskers got at least one hit. Ally Riley led the way, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Tristen Edwards also had a good day offensively, going 2-for-3, with two runs, two RBIs and one homer – the first a Bowlin this season and her first-career home run at Bowlin. Gina Metzler also had two hits for the Huskers. She went 2-for-2, with two RBIs and one run.

SDSU scored first, getting two runs in the top of the first with two singles and a double.

Nebraska responded in the bottom of the inning. NU put runners on the corners with one out after Simmons got a leadoff single and made it to second on a wild pitch. Edwards was walked, but was out on the next play at second on a fielder’s choice. Back-to-back singles from Madi Unzicker and Ally Riley scored Simmons and Jablonski to tie the game for the Huskers. Another single from Metzler gave the Huskers a 3-2 lead.

Nebraska added two more runs in the second. Otte singled and Edwards homered to deep centerfield to give the Huskers a 5-2 lead after two.

In the top of the third, a leadoff walk followed by a double set up a good opportunity for the Jackrabbits. One run scored on a sacrifice fly. The Huskers retired the next two batters to get out of the situation without giving up the lead.

The Huskers did damage in the bottom of the third, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. Back-to-back singles by Riley and Barrow put runners on first and second with no outs. Boruff pinch ran for Riley at second and Metzler hit another single to load the bases with no outs. Perry also singled to score one run and Taylor Otte hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field that scored another run. Simmons drew a walk to load the bases for Edwards. Edwards reached on a fielder’s choice when the Jacks’ third basemen opted to throw home. Her throw was wild allowing two runners to score and all base runners advanced an extra base. Jablonski followed with a single to score another one and Madi Unzicker was walked. Riley singled down the left field line to score one and load the bases. Metzler was walked to score another run and give the Huskers a 12-3 lead.

South Dakota State was unable to make up the difference and the game ended after five innings due to the mercy rule.

Nebraska is back in action this weekend at the Easton Invitational in Fullerton, Calif. The Huskers will play Grand Canyon, CSUN, No. 5 Oklahoma, Cal State Fullerton and DePaul once over the weekend. The first game is set for Friday at 2:30 p.m. (CT) against Grand Canyon.