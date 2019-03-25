Husker Softball falls to Michigan in Series Finale

Ann Arbor, Mich. – The Nebraska softball team couldn’t crack No. 25 Michigan as the Wolverines completed the weekend sweep with a 12-0 victory on Sunday afternoon in five innings.

All-American Meghan Beaubien once again dominated in the circle. She improved to 11-3 on the season and was one hit away from a perfect five-inning game. She had no walks and seven strikeouts.

Lindsey Walljasper had Nebraska’s lone hit on the day – a one-out double in the top of the fifth.

Walljasper started in the circle and dropped to 4-5 on the season. She pitched 2.0 innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits. She also had one walk and two strikeouts. Courtney Wallace pitched 2.0 innings of relief. She gave up five runs on four hits. The Husker defense struggled, committing four errors on the day.

In the bottom of the first, Michigan drew a two-out walk. The runner stole second and a hit batter put another on for the Wolverines, but the Huskers got out of the jam with a ground out.

Michigan took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Three singles loaded the bases with one out. Nebraska got the force out at home for the second out. A pop up to the shortstop looked like the Huskers were going to get out of the jam. However, Edwards got tangled up with the runner heading to third and the ball dropped, allowing three runs to score. Another double scored a fourth run.

The Wolverines extended its lead to 12-0 in the bottom of the third scoring five runs with no outs. Michigan started the inning with back-to-back-to-back solo home runs. After a Husker pitching change, Michigan loaded the bases after a hit batter, an error on Nebraska and a single. Two singles scored a pair of runs and a pair of fielding errors scored two more. Another hit made it 12-0.

Walljasper broke up Beaubien’s perfect game with a one-out double in the top of the fifth. Carson Fischer pinch ran for her and reached third on a ground out. However, she was unable to score as the next batter grounded out.

Nebraska will host Drake for a doubleheader on Tuesday for its home opener. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.